Walz scheduled to survey flood damage across southern Minnesota, provide update Tuesday

Residents in the Town of Jackson, Minnesota have been forced to evacuate because of flooding from the Des Moines River.

Jackson is located about an hour southwest of the Rapidan Dam, which Blue Earth County officials said on Monday is in “imminent failure condition.”

Jackson city workers have given volunteers life jackets as they help with sandbagging efforts. Crews are also working to bolster dikes in hopes of protecting critical infrastructure, as officials expect the river to continue rising this week.

An update on flooding conditions and needs from Jackson are expected to be released at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

With 15 feet of flooding, city officials say they haven’t seen water levels like this since 1969. The levels are so high that some families have had to use canoes to get to and from their homes.

Gov. Tim Walz has called the flooding situation “unprecedented” for the state, saying as of Monday, 40 counties had been impacted by flooding so far, with seven of them already putting in the paperwork for emergency federal relief money.

“At this point in time – and we want to keep it this way – we’ve had no serious injuries, and certainly no deaths in this very widespread event,” said Walz during a news conference on Monday. “I think as we see these chaotic climate events, we need to think about how we’re building back more resiliently.”

Gov. Tim Walz is also expected to do an aerial tour of southern Minnesota to survey flood damage and give an update later in the day when he returns to St. Paul.

Last week, he visited northern Minnesota, where flooding swamped towns in St. Louis County and caused the U.S. Forest Service to shut down entry points to the Boundary Waters Canoe Area.

