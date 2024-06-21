Road set to reopen after stranding campers at YMCA in Ely

Communities throughout the state continue to deal with flood warnings.

One camp in northern Minnesota banded together to make the best of a tough situation. Flooding caused some problems for a YMCA camp in Ely — Camp Du Nord — washing out the road in and out of the camp.



“It was just the rain coming down about 3 inches per hour and it started to overwhelm the streams,” said Michel Tigan, VP of Camp Operations for the YMCA of the North.



Tigan says while this route was blocked off, they had a plan just in case.



“We had built a contingency plan where we had built our own internal road to get folks out on time so they wouldn’t have to have their cars stranded,” Tigan said.



Despite the flooding, campers and volunteers stayed busy cleaning up while still enjoying programming.



“They’re just doing their vacation as best they can even though it’s been impacted by some unprecedented weather outcomes,” added Tigan.

The stranded campers and staff made the best of the situation, even stepping up to help with a smile on their face.



“Can do attitude happened very quickly and folks jumped in and did everything they could to support us in this recovery,” Tigan said.

St. Louis County Public Works is already fixing the roads leading into that YMCA camp area and should be reopened by Saturday morning.