Gov. Walz, emergency management officials discuss state’s emergency response to flooding

Governor Tim Walz, Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan and emergency management officials gathered Monday to discuss the state’s emergency response to recent flooding.

Walz began by extending sympathies to Minnesotans who were displaced due to flooding. He added that while a lot of flooding last week was in northern Minnesota, it is now shifting to southern Minnesota, calling the situation “unprecedented” for the state.

Flanagan noted that with Minnesota weather, you never know what you’re going to get.

“No matter the emergency we’re dealing with, our local and county emergency managers, first responders and local leaders are the first on the scene to assess the damage, to help their communities, and get Minnesotans the resources that they need,” she said.

Kristi Rollwagen, the director of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, said the All Hazard Incident Management Team was deployed this weekend in Jackson County. The team assisted in local efforts on the ground.

Rollwagen also commended local community emergency response teams for their work across the state. These teams are made up of community members who have been specifically trained for helping others in emergencies.

She also asked residents to stay out of flood waters due to fast-moving water and contamination.

Commissioner of MnDOT Nancy Daubenberger said the agency is working on damage assessments of roads and bridges. She also urged Minnesotans to check road conditions before traveling and added that drivers should also be on the lookout for potential mudslides and possible debris on the roads.

She added that roads will be reopened once it is safe to do so.

Saturday, Walz declared a peacetime emergency, authorizing the National Guard to support local agencies in responding to the flooding.

Minnesota National Guard Major Shawn Manke said 46 soldiers are either in Waterville already or will be there by noon on Monday. They will be using pumping stations to alleviate flooding in the area.

A spokesperson for the National Weather Service in Minnesota said that certain areas of the state have seen as much as eight to nine inches of rain more than their average for June. He added that some parts of Minnesota have seen as much as 10 inches just in the past week.

Several rivers are in major flood stage in certain areas. Some of the rivers that are the most impacted include: Minnesota, Cannon, Crow, Cottonwood, Des Moines and Mississippi. Some rivers are still rising and may not crest until later this week.

NWS said that much of the state is also expecting more storms Monday, including winds and more rainfall. However, he added that storms will cease during the middle of the week before likely picking back up Thursday night.

Department of Agriculture said farmers, especially in Southern Minnesota, are undergoing a lot of stress as they assess damage to their crops.

St. Paul began closing roads Sunday evening in anticipation of the rising Mississippi River.

The news conference comes after the city of Waterville asked for federal relief money, saying it is experiencing its worst flooding event on record.

Walz added Monday that 40 counties have been impacted by flooding so far and seven of them have already applied for emergency federal relief. The state has over $26 million in funds to use for disaster relief to reimburse counties. The funds will replenish to $50 million in September, Walz said.