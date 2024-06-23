Gov. Walz authorizes National Guard to support emergency flood operations

Following heavy rainfall across southern Minnesota, Governor Tim Walz declared a peacetime emergency on Saturday to help co-authorize support for emergency flood operations.

The announcement was made in a press release Saturday night as areas across the state experienced extreme flood conditions. According to the governor’s office, the National Guard is in close communication with other departments to support communities across the state in the event local agencies are unable to meet the demands of the flood conditions.

“Across the state, intense rain has had catastrophic effects,” Gov. Walz said in the press release. “Flooding has left entire communities under feet of water, causing severe damage to property and numerous road closures. As flooding continues, the National Guard is ready to step up to help our neighbors. Their response will provide invaluable support that will be critical in ensuring the safety of Minnesotans during this difficult time.”

According to the press release, the state had received a request for National Guard assistance from the Le Sueur County Sheriff for logistics and operations support. Guard members were prepared to mobilize as early as Sunday if they were needed.

The press release said Le Sueur County, the City of Waterville, and the surrounding community had experienced 14-18 inches of rainfall. It also claimed water had reached “uncontrollable levels” in lakes Tetonka and Sakatah and the Cannon River. The governor’s office said residents have been evacuated with flooding causing significant damage.