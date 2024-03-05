Voting guide for Super Tuesday 2024

Eligible Minnesotans can head to the polls on Tuesday to participate in the state’s presidential primary election.

Polls will open at 7 a.m., however, they may open at 10 a.m. in some municipalities.

You can cast a ballot if you are in line by 8 p.m., even if you don’t reach the front of the line until after that time.

If you’re worried about lines at your polling place, Minnesota’s Weather Authority says that conditions on Tuesday will be sunny and windy, with high temperatures expected to be around 50 degrees. CLICK HERE for the latest forecast.

This will be the first primary that some will be able to participate in following the 2023 signing of the “Restore the Vote Act,” which restored voting rights to formerly incarcerated Minnesotans.

Previously, people with felony convictions would have to complete parole before being eligible to vote. Now, voting rights are restored for people with felony convictions when they complete their incarceration.

As reported in January by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, the Minnesota Supreme Court granted a petition for accelerated review that was filed by Minnesota Voters Alliance regarding the law. The group argues the law violates the constitutional provision banning felons from voting “unless restored to civil rights.” The high court’s decision comes a month after an Anoka County judge dismissed the challenge to the law. The court set oral arguments in the case for April 1.

Below, 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has a guide for voters.

VOTING GUIDE

Click the dropdown below for a guide to help you prepare as you head to your polling place on Tuesday:

STATES PARTICIPATING IN SUPER TUESDAY

Minnesota is one of more than a dozen states participating in this year’s Super Tuesday, plus the territory of American Samoa. The others are Alabama, Alaska (Republicans), American Samoa (Democrats), Arkansas, California, Colorado, Iowa (Democrats), Maine, Massachusetts, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont and Virginia. Wisconsin will have its primary on April 2.

Below are the names that will appear for Democrats, Republicans and the Legal Marijuana Now parties. Links to each candidate’s website are provided if a website is available.

Joining President Joe Biden on the ballot for Democrats include Congressman Dean Phillips (D-Minnesota), Eban Cambridge, Gabriel Cornejo, Frank Lozada, Jason Palmer, Armando Perez-Serrato, Cenk Uygur and Marianne Williamson. As reported by ABC News last month, Williamson has ended her campaign.

Republicans on Tuesday’s ballot include former president Donald Trump, Nikki Haley, Vivek Ramaswamy, Ron DeSantis and Chris Christie. However, Christie, Ramaswamy and DeSantis ended their campaigns in January.

For third-party candidates, the Legal Marijuana Now party will have Robert Edward Forchion Jr., Krystal Gabel, Rudy Reyes, Dennis Schuller and Vermin Supreme on the ballot. Although they will be listed, Forchion has since withdrawn his candidacy, and Gabel has previously said she didn’t agree to be on the ballot.

CLICK HERE for full primary results and HERE for KSTP’s full election coverage.