Judge dismisses challenge to Minnesota law that allows some felons to vote

An Anoka County judge has thrown out a lawsuit that sought to challenge a state law that grants voting rights to felons who are not currently incarcerated.

Court records show Anoka County District Judge Thomas Lehmann dismissed the challenge from Minnesota Voters Alliance on Wednesday.

The self-described “election integrity” group claimed the Restore the Vote Act that Gov. Tim Walz signed into law earlier this year violates language in the state Constitution that states felons cannot vote “unless restored to civil rights.” They interpreted that line to mean “all civil rights that a non-felon possesses.”

In his order, however, Lehmann wrote that the Legislature followed the correct constitutional process to restore voting rights and called the basis of the petitioners’ lawsuit “fundamentally flawed.”

“Contrary to Petitioners’ argument, Article VII, section 1, does not say ‘restored to all civil rights.’ Instead, it says ‘restored to civil rights,'” Lehmann wrote. “Basic principles of constitutional interpretation require courts to presume that the framers of our Constitution chose language deliberately and used it precisely.”

Lehmann dismissed the filing with prejudice, which means the claim cannot be filed again in Anoka County.

Andy Cilek, executive director of Minnesota Voters Alliance, said the group plans to appeal the ruling.

“We believe that for a felon to regain voting rights, the Constitution requires restoration of the civil rights a felon loses upon conviction, and only a constitutional amendment can change that. We are hopeful that the appeals courts will agree,” Cilek said.