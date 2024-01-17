Minnesota high court agrees to hear challenge to law that allows some felons to vote

The Minnesota Supreme Court will hear a challenge to a state law that allows felons who aren’t incarcerated to vote.

On Tuesday, the court granted a petition for accelerated review that was filed by Minnesota Voters Alliance.

The group has argued the “Restore the Vote Act” signed into law last year violates the constitutional provision banning felons from voting “unless restored to civil rights.”

The high court’s decision comes a month after an Anoka County judge dismissed the challenge to the law.

Minnesota Voters Alliance pledged to appeal the decision and asked the Minnesota Supreme Court for an accelerated review instead of waiting for the Minnesota Court of Appeals because of its “imperative public importance” and its impact on the quickly approaching 2024 elections.

Minnesota’s primary election is on Aug. 13, with early voting opening on June 28. Meanwhile, the general election is scheduled for Nov. 5, with early voting opening on Sept. 20.

“It is imperative that this Court review this case now so that Minnesotans have complete clarity over voter eligibility by the time those elections arrive,” the petition from the Voters Alliance states in part.

The court set oral arguments in the case for April 1.

The Minnesota Secretary of State’s Office says the law impacts at least 55,000 people. Those Minnesotans will still be able to vote as long as they aren’t incarcerated while the case plays out in court.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has reached out to the Secretary of State’s Office for comment on the review and will update this story if a response is received.