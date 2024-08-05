Vikings WR Jordan Addison charged with DUI in California

Misdemeanor charges have been filed against Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison in connection with a DUI arrest in California last month.

Addison faces one count each of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving with a blood alcohol level above 0.08%. An arraignment and plea hearing has been set for Oct. 7.

According to a report from the California Highway Patrol, officers arrested Addison around 11:30 p.m. on July 12 after he was found asleep behind the wheel of a Rolls Royce and blocking traffic on Interstate 105 in Los Angeles.

If he is found guilty, he could face at least a three-game suspension, per the NFL’s substance abuse policy regarding alcohol-related violations.

This isn’t Addison’s first time facing penalties for his conduct while driving since the Vikings drafted him 23rd overall in 2023.

Last summer, Addison was arrested in St. Paul after he was clocked going 140 mph in a 55 mph zone on Interstate 94 in St. Paul. He later pleaded guilty and settled the petty misdemeanor speeding charge by paying a $686 fine.