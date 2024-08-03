Uptown Art Fair gets a 2nd life at Bachman’s on Lyndale after previous cancelation

In the 60th year of the Uptown Art Fair, the event is getting a bit of a twist — this weekend, it will be held among the flowers and the plants.

Organizers detoured the fair to Bachman’s on Lyndale Avenue for its 2024 edition and the parking lot was full right when it opened with people ready to check out the new temporary venue.

The change-up is because the Uptown Art Fair was actually canceled this year — as it’s normally held along Hennepin Avenue — which is under major construction right now.

A lot of people were bummed about that, including many businesses in the Uptown area.

However, organizers say moving the fair outside Bachman’s was a chance to still show off some art, music and food — just in a smaller capacity.

This year, theres about 150 artists, with quite a few white tents filled with unique pieces from fairy houses to garden friends to paintings.

The Faerie House artists say they’re happy with the outcome so far.

“We were disappointed because we’ve been there for such a long time and frankly, it’s one of our bigger shows… this is great,” added artist Frank Barr. “I’m very pleased with how busy it is.”

The Uptown Art Fair runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. A shuttle runs from the parking ramp on 66th and Lyndale and from the hub parking lot.

Organizers say they plan to have the fair back in Uptown next year.