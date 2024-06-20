Uptown Art Fair is back on after previous cancellation, organizers announce new location

Organizers of Uptown Art Fair have announced that the event is back on after they previously announced it would be cancelled in April due to construction on Hennepin Avenue.

This year, the event will be held at Bachman’s, 6010 Lyndale Avenue South, on Aug. 3-4.

“When we heard the Uptown Art Fair was cancelled this year due to construction, we immediately wanted to offer our space to keep this longtime tradition going,” said Karen Bachman Thull, director of marketing and communications for Bachman’s. “For nearly 140 years, Bachman’s has been a part of the Twin Cities and we are honored to partner with the Uptown Air Fair to host this year’s event for the community and our customers.”

At the event, attendees can expect over 150 artists, interactive art activities and demonstrations, live entertainment and more.