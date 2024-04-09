Uptown Art Fair organizers cancel 2024 event, citing Hennepin Avenue construction

The organizers behind the Uptown Art Fair have decided to cancel this year’s festival, citing challenges related to construction on Hennepin Avenue.

The first phase of the long-planned rebuild began last week, closing down Hennepin between 26th and Lake streets. The closures are expected to last throughout the summer, taking up a large swath of the art fair’s usual footprint.

Organizers said they had contemplated downsizing and keeping the event to Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board Property on the Mall but decided “the event’s integrity would be compromised” in doing so.

“This was a challenging decision, especially during the 60th anniversary of our event,” Uptown Art Fair Director Jill Osiecki said in a statement. “However, we believe it is essential to be transparent with our artists, vendors, sponsors, and participants, acknowledging that we cannot meet their expectations for a world-class event under these circumstances.”

A measure of solace for Uptown Art Fair lovers: A series of “immersive art installations” and pop-up events dubbed “The Uptown Art Experience” is planned in the festival’s place this summer.

“Introducing change and new events, especially in Minneapolis, presents challenges,” Osiecki said. “However, we hope for community support in attendance and financial backing. We must embrace the changes thrust upon us and evolve into something uniquely special, mirroring the spirit of Uptown itself.”

The Uptown Art Fair has had its share of stumbling blocks in recent years. Organizers canceled the event in 2020 while facing the COVID-19 pandemic and in 2021 after civil unrest and protests over the law enforcement shooting of Winston Smith disrupted the neighborhood.

The three-day fine arts festival, originally scheduled for Aug. 2-4 this year, features hundreds of artists from around the country and typically attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors.