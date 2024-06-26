U.S. Attorney, FBI announce charges against 5 in Feeding Our Future jury bribery scheme

The U.S. Attorney’s Office and members of the FBI on Wednesday announced charges against five in the jury bribery case connected to the Feeding Our Future Trial. Each has been charged with conspiracy to bribe a juror, bribery of a juror and corruptly influencing a juror:

Abdiaziz Shafii Farah, 35, of Savage

Abdimajid Mohamed Nur, 23, of Shakopee

Said Shafii Farah, 42, of Minneapolis

Abdulkarim Shafii Farah, 24, of Minneapolis

Ladan Mohamed Ali, 31, of Seattle, Washington

Abdiaziz Farah was additionally charged with obstruction of justice.

A juror was dismissed in the sixth week of the trial after she reported that a woman showed up at her home with a bag of $120,000 in cash and offered her more money if she voted to acquit the defendants.

The next day, a second juror was dismissed. According to the judge, the juror called her family to let them know the jury was being sequestered and the family member responded, “Is it because of the bribe?” The juror then reported that conversation to the court, which told her to not talk to any other jurors about what she’d heard.

Jurors later convicted five of the seven defendants.

On June 12, the FBI raided the home of Mukhtar Shariff, who was one of the five convicted.

Shariff’s attorney had previously asked the judge to release him from custody after the FBI raided the Savage home of co-defendant Abdiaziz Farah. Neighbors there told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS they saw agents comb through Farah’s home for hours and leave with bags.

U.S. Court officials say that the defendants will begin making court appearances Wednesday afternoon.

Check back at 11 a.m. for a stream of the news conference.