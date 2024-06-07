Jurors convict 5, acquit 2 defendants in first Feeding Our Future trial

A jury has convicted five defendants in the first federal trial regarding the massive Feeding Our Future fraud scheme.

Jurors found Abdiaziz Farah and Mohamed Jama Ismail guilty on all but one count, while Abdi Aftin and Said Farah were found not guilty of all charges.

Abdimajid Mohamed Nur was found guilty on 10 counts and not guilty on three counts.

Hayat Nur was found guilty on three counts and not guilty on two counts.

Mukhtar Sharif was found guilty on four counts and not guilty on two counts.

“The verdict confirms what we’ve known all along: which is that the defendants falsified documents, they lied and they fraudulently claimed to be feeding millions of meals to children in Minnesota during COVID,” a court official said during a news conference after the verdict was read. “The defendants took advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic to defraud the state of Minnesota and steal tens of millions of dollars. This conduct was not just criminal — it was depraved and brazen.”

The defense continued closing statements Monday after a juror was dismissed and the judge questioned the other jurors about unlawful contact.

Six men and one woman were charged in this first case stemming from the largest pandemic relief fraud in the country. They faced a variety of charges, including conspiracy, wire fraud and bribery worth $40 million.

This comes as the FBI investigates a potential bribery scheme, where a juror was given $120,000 to acquit the defendants.

Earlier this week, attorneys for one of the defendants asked the judge to release him from custody.

That motion in court came after the FBI raid of what public records show is the home of Feeding Our Future defendant Abdiaziz Farah. Neighbors say the FBI combed through the house, located in Savage, for hours and left with bags.

“There’s just a bunch of squad cars down there – FBI SUVs and you see a couple of little girls and some women being led out by police to the squad cars. And that was kind of, that’s kind of sad,” said Derek Hove of Savage.

The juror who reported the alleged bribe has been dismissed from the trial. A second juror was dismissed on Tuesday after a family member asked if the judge was sequestering the jury “because of the bribe.”

Additionally, the judge also seized the defendants’ phones so investigators can look into the alleged bribery.

