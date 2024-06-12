FBI raids home of convicted Feeding Our Future defendant

FBI agents could be seen at the home of one of the defendants convicted of having a role in the Feeding Our Future fraud case early Wednesday.

Agents were seen at Mukhtar Shariff’s home in Burnsville at around 8 a.m. A spokesperson for the FBI said the agency was “conducting court authorized law enforcement activity” and due to the ongoing investigation, no other details could be shared.

The search comes days after a federal jury convicted five of the seven people who were the first defendants to go on trial, and less than two weeks after the FBI began investigating a potential bribery scheme, where a juror was given $120,000 to acquit the defendants.

The juror who reported the alleged bribe was dismissed from the trial last week on Monday, and a second juror was dismissed the following day after a family member asked if the judge was sequestering the jury “because of the bribe.”

Additionally, the judge also seized the defendants’ phones so investigators could look into the alleged bribery.

Shariff’s attorney had previously asked the judge to release him from custody after the FBI raided the Savage home of co-defendant Abdiaziz Farah. Neighbors there told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS they saw agents comb through Farah’s home for hours and leave with bags.

As previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, Shariff was found guilty on four counts and not guilty on two counts. Meanwhile, Abdimajid Mohamed Nur was found guilty on 10 counts and not guilty on three counts, while Hayat Nur was found guilty on three counts and not guilty on two counts.

Jurors also found Abdiaziz Farah and Mohamed Jama Ismail guilty on all but one count, while Abdi Aftin and Said Farah were found not guilty of all charges.

