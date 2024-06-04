Another juror dismissed as Feeding Our Future deliberations get underway

Another juror in the federal trial for seven people charged in the massive Feeding Our Future fraud scheme was dismissed Tuesday morning as deliberations started.

It comes a day after a juror reported that someone came to her home and dropped off a bag with around $120,000 in cash with a message for her to acquit the defendants. That juror was dismissed before the defense attorneys finished closing arguments later in the day.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS Reporter Kirsten Swanson says Judge Nancy Brasel dismissed a second juror Tuesday morning after a comment made by a family member.

According to the judge, the juror called her family Monday night to let them know the jury was being sequestered and the family member responded, “Is it because of the bribe?” The juror then reported that conversation to the court, which told her to not talk to any other jurors about what she’d heard.

Deliberations were put on hold briefly Tuesday morning as Brasel appointed an alternate juror.

Brasel issued a stern warning to the defendants and their attorneys to not contact any released juror without the court’s permission.

Six men and one woman are charged in this first case stemming from the largest pandemic relief fraud in the country, for which 70 people in total are charged. They face a variety of charges, including conspiracy, wire fraud and bribery worth $40 million.

Prosecutors have said the defendants took advantage of the relaxed rules related to the Federal Child Nutrition Program during the COVID-19 pandemic for their own gain. The defense attorneys have said many of their clients never knowingly participated in any fraud and blamed the nonprofit sponsors and the state.