U of M encampment disbanded after protesters reach agreement with school officials

The encampment on the University of Minnesota campus is packing up after protesters reached an agreement with the university.

After protestors with the student coalition leave, the closed buildings around the Northrop Mall will reopen at noon on Thursday.

The student coalition also said they will not organize disruptions at upcoming finals and commencements.

“While there is more work to do, and conversations are still planned with other student groups affected by the painful situation in Palestine, I am heartened by today’s progress. It grew out of a desire among those involved to reach shared understanding. While we do not condone tactics that are outside of our policies, we appreciate student leaders’ willingness to engage in dialogue. I value the challenging and healthy conversations we’ve had,” said Jeff Ettinger, Interim U of M President.

As a part of the agreement, members of the student coalition will meet with the Board of Regents on May 10.

A member of the student coalition told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS on Thursday morning that protestors are happy to now have a seat at the table.

View the full agreement with encampment organizers HERE.