Multiple buildings at U of M campus to remain closed Tuesday following pro-Palestine protests

Students at the University of Minnesota are trying to call attention to what is happening in Gaza and are urging their schools to cut financial ties with Israel.

Protests at the University of Minnesota campus in Minneapolis are ongoing, with school officials saying the 12 buildings surrounding the Northrop Mall are closed once again Tuesday due to the activity.

Students were inside their tents on Tuesday morning, and there was no police activity. However, the night before, there were orders given to disperse starting around 7:30 p.m. and students refused to leave, staying through the night.

As previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, protests started Monday around 2 p.m., and tents went back up despite what happened last week, when nine protesters were arrested for that exact same reason.

The University set a message to students, faculty and staff on Monday, writing they expect protesting to continue on campus in the coming days, urging everyone to remain nonviolent and peaceful.

Organizers of the protest spoke with 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS early Tuesday morning, saying they will be out on campus until the school meets their six demands, saying they’re optimistic after the dispersal orders went unenforced Monday night.

According to the organizers, they’ve been in talks with campus leaders.

“I’m really hopeful. I feel this cry that students are making across the nation is being heard around the world. I see images of people in Gaza spray painting their tents ‘thank you students.’ That gives me hope that we are making a difference,” said Fay, a sophomore at the University of Minnesota.

In a statement, the Jewish Community Relations Council says in part that “President Ettinger has a moral and legal obligation to use his voice to specifically condemn and address campus antisemitism”, and that “from the quad to the classroom, the escalating intimidation of Jeish students must end.”

There are Jewish students among the protesters on campuses across the country, as well as the Twin Cities, saying the protests are against the state of Israel’s actions, not against people of the Jewish faith.

