9 arrested by U of M police following protest in support of Palestine
College students in Minnesota are joining thousands of others across the country in protests in support of Palestinians.
Video from early Tuesday morning shows police detaining several people who were in tents at the University of Minnesota campus and then putting them into squad vehicles. Officials say nine people were arrested after refusing to leave when asked to do so by university police.
Similar protests were held around the country on Monday night, with video showing police in riot gear at New York University. Officers are arresting multiple people accused of ignoring a deadline to disperse.
At Columbia University, in-person classes were canceled on Monday after more than 100 pro-Palestinian demonstrators were arrested. Meanwhile, officials say at least 47 people were arrested at Yale.
On the West Coast, students barricaded themselves in a building at California Polytech.
The groups are demanding universities no longer support companies tied to Israel.
Many Jewish students are saying they don’t feel safe on campuses, and President Joe Biden addressed the issue on Monday.
“I condemn the antisemitic protests,” said Biden. “I also condemn those who don’t understand what’s going on with the Palestinians.”
The following statement was shared with 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS by a spokesperon for the university late Tuesday morning:
“In light of protests around the country and this morning’s activity on the University of Minnesota’s Twin Cities campus, it’s important to note that the U of M supports and respects free speech through lawful protest. As a public research university, demonstrations where groups express diverse views and opinions occur regularly on our campus. We support the rights of all members of our university community to speak and demonstrate peacefully.
Early Tuesday morning, the U of M Department of public Safety received reports that a group had established an encampment on the north end of the Northrop Mall on the Twin Cities campus. UMPD arrived shortly after 6 a.m. and informed those present they were in violation of both University policy and state trespassing law. Tents are not allowed on any University property for any purpose without a permit. In addition, Public Safety has not allowed any encampments, tents, fires, or other types of encampment living arrangements on any University properties or in buildings. The group was asked to disperse by 7 a.m. and told they would be arrested if they chose to stay past that time. Some of those present chose to disperse and continue peacefully protesting, but nine chose to remain and were arrested without incident.”University of Minnesota