9 arrested by U of M police following protest in support of Palestine

Protests at U of M over Israel and Palestine

College students in Minnesota are joining thousands of others across the country in protests in support of Palestinians.

Video from early Tuesday morning shows police detaining several people who were in tents at the University of Minnesota campus and then putting them into squad vehicles. Officials say nine people were arrested after refusing to leave when asked to do so by university police.

Similar protests were held around the country on Monday night, with video showing police in riot gear at New York University. Officers are arresting multiple people accused of ignoring a deadline to disperse.

At Columbia University, in-person classes were canceled on Monday after more than 100 pro-Palestinian demonstrators were arrested. Meanwhile, officials say at least 47 people were arrested at Yale.

On the West Coast, students barricaded themselves in a building at California Polytech.

The groups are demanding universities no longer support companies tied to Israel.

Many Jewish students are saying they don’t feel safe on campuses, and President Joe Biden addressed the issue on Monday.

“I condemn the antisemitic protests,” said Biden. “I also condemn those who don’t understand what’s going on with the Palestinians.”

The following statement was shared with 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS by a spokesperon for the university late Tuesday morning: