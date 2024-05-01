U of M president meets with student protesters

U of M president meeting with student protesters

Pro-Palestinian protests at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities campus continued for a third day on Wednesday.

Jeff Ettinger, the U of M’s interim president, met with students and university leaders on Wednesday morning.

Following the 90-minute meeting, which Ettinger called productive, the interim president said commencement ceremonies won’t be impacted by protests.

“We had a very constructive dialogue this morning. The meeting had been scheduled for a half-hour but instead we spoke for an hour and a half because we were engaged in good conversation,” Ettinger said. “Both those involved with the protest and our University leaders need to go back and discuss possible outcomes from today’s meeting with our colleagues. When we have updates to share, we will provide those.”

Leaders of the student protesters say they ultimately want the university to meet six demands, including divestment from Israel, something student protesters at campuses across the country have also called for. The students did acknowledge that they understand some of those things don’t happen overnight.

“As long as there’s structure, an effort, research that goes into it, that’s what we want,” one of the U of M students, Omar, told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS. “We understand this is not going to be a this semester thing or next semester thing. As long as there’s a plan and structure to it that’s what we want for the future.”

While the protesters maintained a presence on campus Wednesday, it was another quiet day, although some in the Jewish community have expressed concerns with some of the language used in protest chants. One of the organizers told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS they don’t allow antisemitism at any of the encampments and hasn’t personally heard of any issues.

“If there are any individuals causing any problems, we made it a point, we don’t accept Islamophobia, we don’t accept antisemitism here. If there’s individuals, we deal with them right away,” Omar said.

