Twins back at Target Field Tuesday to take on Astros in Game 3 of ALDS

Fans may want to get to Target Field early on Tuesday ahead of Game 3 of the Twins-Astros ALDS.

Baseball fans will be at Target Field Tuesday afternoon once again as the Minnesota Twins hope to get a one-game lead over the Houston Astros in their American League Division Series matchup.

The Twins and Astros are currently tied at one game apiece in the best-of-five series after splitting the first two games in Houston, and the Twins having a possibility of advancing to the American League Championship Series by sweeping the Astros at home.

Gates open at 1 p.m. Tuesday, and the first pitch will happen at 3:07 p.m. Tickets are still up for grabs on secondary sites such as SeatGeek or Stubhub, however, fans are warned to be careful when buying resale.

As of early Tuesday morning, the cheapest tickets listed were about $100.

The Twins are hoping fans will show up with high energy and loud cheers like they did last week, and also enjoy the festivities and appearances from Twins Hall of Fame players Joe Mauer, Johan Santana and others.

Every fan in attendance will get a 2023 Homer Hanky when they walk in.

Minnesota Valley Transit Authority (MFTA) will be providing round-trip transportation service to the games at Target Field for $6. That service will be available in Burnsville, Shakopee, Apple Valley and Eagan.

Fans will also be able to use the Northstar Commuter Rail, Metro Transit Bus services and the light rail.

