WATCH: Twins postgame clubhouse interviews after ALDS Game 1 in Houston

After falling behind the Houston Astros and their future Hall-of-Fame ace Justin Verlander 5-0, the Minnesota Twins bats awoke. But it was too little, too late in a 6-4 loss in Game One of the American League Divisional Series.



KSTP Sports is in Houston covering the series and chatted with players in the Twins clubhouse after the game.



Click the video box on this page to watch KSTP Sports’ interviews with Twins players including Royce Lewis, Carlos Correa, Bailey Ober, Alex Kirilloff, Ryan Jeffers, Caleb Thielbar, Chris Paddack and Emilio Pagan

Game Two of the ALDS is in Houston Sunday night at 7p.m.