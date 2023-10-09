WATCH: KSTP Sports’ postgame clubhouse interviews w/ Twins after ALDS Game 2 win

The Minnesota Twins are coming home with their American League Divisional Series tied at 1, and with home-field advantage of having two home games in the final three games in the series.

The Twins beat the Astros 6-2 in Game 2 Sunday night.

KSTP Sports Director Joe Schmit was in the Twins clubhouse after the game and spoke with Twins players about the big win.

Click the video box on this page to watch KSTP Sports’ postgame interviews with Ryan Jeffers, Royce Lewis, Kyle Farmer, Michael A. Taylor and Donovan Solano

Pablo Lopez threw a seven-inning gem to earn the win. He spoke with MLB Network following the game.