Twins announce ALDS home game festivities

Fans attending the American League Division Series games at Target Field this week will be able to see former Minnesota Twins and team Hall of Fame players throw out the ceremonial first pitches and also participate in festivities before and during the games.

Hours after splitting the first two games of the ALDS in Houston, the Twins announced there will be special in-park ceremonies for Games 3 and 4, which are being held this week on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Game 3 will be held at 3:07 p.m., with gates opening at 1 p.m. A Homer Hanky will be given to all fans attending the game, and a flyover using two F-16 jets from the 148th Fighter Wing in Duluth will take place ahead of the game.

Tuesday’s ceremonial first pitch will be thrown by Twins Hall of Famers Johan Santana and Joe Mauer.

In addition, DJ Dudley D will be playing music at Gate 34 both before and during the game.

On Wednesday, more Homer Hankies will be given out to fans, and DJ Cristian Baca will play music at Gate 34 for fans.

Gates will open that day at either 11 a.m. or 4 p.m. As previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, that game will start at 1:07 p.m. unless the other ALDS matchup between Baltimore and Texas is swept by one team, in which case the Twins game would change to a 6:07 p.m. start time.

Another flyover using F-16 jets from the 148th is scheduled to be done ahead of the game, with the first pitch being done by 1987 Twins World Series champions Gary Gaetti and Dan Gladden.

