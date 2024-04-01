Trial begins Monday for man accused of stabbing multiple people on the Apple River

An expected two-week jury trial begins Monday for a Minnesota man accused of stabbing several people on Wisconsin’s Apple River and killing a 17-year-old.

Prosecutors allege that in July of 2022, the now 54-year-old Nicolae Miu of Prior Lake got into a confrontation with a group of people who were tubing on the river at the time. Four adults of that group were injured and a 17-year-old, identified as Isaac Schuman, died from his injuries.

Court papers show when Miu first spoke with investigators, he told police he had a snorkel and was looking for a cell phone that went in the river, telling police a group attacked him and put him in “self-defense mode.”

Prosecutors say Miu pulled a knife from his pocket and lashed out at a group during a confrontation. Investigators allege Miu was bothering a group of teenagers on their tubes when court papers say another group on tubes stopped to help out.

Witnesses say Miu then punched or slapped a woman that was in the group confronting him, and then Miu was punched by a man and fell in the river, which caused him to pull out a knife and start stabbing people around him.

Miu now faces six charges, including homicide, attempted homicide and battery. Miu pleaded not guilty in September of 2022.

Investigators plan on driving home to jurors that Miu had a chance to leave the fight instead of escalating it.

Jury selection begins Monday morning at 8 a.m., and opening statements could begin as early as Monday afternoon.

Stay up to date with the trial, which will be streamed live on KSTP’s website and mobile app after the jury is seated.

