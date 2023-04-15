Man accused in Apple River stabbing makes court appearance Friday

Nicolae Miu, the Minnesota man accused of stabbing multiple people on Wisconsin’s Apple River and killing a 17-year-old Stillwater boy, made a court appearance in St. Croix County Friday.

Miu’s attorneys asked the judge to throw out any statements he made to police, arguing that Miu had requested an attorney multiple times before one was appointed.

The judge took the motion under advisement but didn’t issue a decision.

Miu pleaded not guilty to one count of first-degree intentional homicide and four counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide in September.

Miu has claimed the stabbings were in self-defense.

His jury trial is set to begin in April of 2024, according to court documents. There will be a pre-trial March 1, 2024.