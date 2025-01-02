Trail conditions cause Beargrease, Gunflint Mail Run sled dog races to be postponed

The lack of snow in northern Minnesota has caused two popular sled dog races to be postponed.

On Thursday, organizers announced the John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon — which was previously scheduled for late January — has been postponed to March 2 due to “unsafe” trail conditions, saying there is insufficient snow and icy terrain along the course.

According to race officials, they hope the delay will allow time for more snow to fall, adding their decision wasn’t made lightly, considering last year’s event was also postponed due to similar conditions, but they wanted mushers and the dogs to be safe.

Currently, the Beargrease is scheduled for the same day as the Iditarod. Traditionally, the Beargrease has been a qualifying event for the Iditarod and as of this publishing, race organizers haven’t said if that has changed for this year.

That announcement comes just after organizers of the 65-mile Gunflint Mail Run sled dog race in Cook County announced that event has also been postponed. Although the event’s website says that the race will likely be in February, a date hasn’t been finalized.

As reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, last year’s Gunflint race was completely canceled after initially being rescheduled due to lack of snow.