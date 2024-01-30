Gunflint Mail Run canceled after initial rescheduling

Organizers of the Gunflint Mail Run sled dog race have announced that the 2024 race is canceled.

The original race was set for Jan. 6 before it was rescheduled to Feb. 10 due to warm weather and a lack of snow.

The race website said, “With the lack of snow on the ground, and forecast for no significant snow and above average temps for the near future, we felt we had no choice but to cancel the race out of consideration for the care and safety of the teams.”

Organizers also said they look forward to making the next race happen in 2025.

This latest development follows the cancelation of the John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon that was supposed to happen earlier this week.

The Northern Pines Sled Dog Race in Iron River, Wisconsin is still scheduled for Feb. 17, according to the website. The WolfTrack Classic in Ely, Minnesota is also still planned for Feb. 25.