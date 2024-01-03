John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon canceled for 2024 due to lack of snow

Minnesota’s famous John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon will not run in 2024, organizers announced Tuesday, citing concerns about a lack of snow.

“This was not an easy decision. But, with concerns over the weather, safety of the dogs, mushers and volunteers it was the only decision that we felt comfortable with,” race organizers said in a statement.

The more than 300-mile race was scheduled to kick off from Duluth on Jan. 28. Now, the 40th running of the Beargrease is postponed until Jan. 26, 2025.

Organizers said postponing to later this winter wouldn’t be feasible because of unpredictable weather and conflicts with other races.

The Beargrease is the longest sled dog race of its kind in the contiguous United States and is a qualifier for the Iditarod in Alaska.