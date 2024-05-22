Wolves fans gearing up for Game 1 of Western Conference Finals, block party announced for Game 2

Game one of the Western Conference Finals is Wednesday night, with the Timberwolves taking on the Dallas Mavericks at Target Center.

This is the first Conference Finals game for the Wolves in 20 years, and fans are anxiously awaiting the 7:30 p.m. tip-off for the first matchup in the best-of-seven series.

On Monday, 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS reported on the 5,000 tickets available for the home games during the Conference Finals, and how they sold out in just 15 minutes. If you want to go to Wednesday’s game, there are tickets available on the team’s re-sale site, where they’re priced between $165 and several-thousand dollars.

Fans who want to stay in downtown Minneapolis are still able to book hotel rooms as of this publishing. Trip Advisor says prices for hotels range anywhere from $150-$400 per night.

There will also be watch parties happening across the Twin Cities:

Grace Food Hall

Surly Brewing

Tom’s Watch Bar

Treasure Island

On Wednesday morning, team officials announced a Wolves Back Block Party for Game 2 on Friday.

The free event will be held on the corner of 1st Avenue and 6th Avenue, across from Target Center, starting at 4 p.m. It will go on through the end of the game.

Tickets are required for entry into the party, which will have pregame entertainment with music from DJs, a food truck, a mobile bar, prizes and team merchandise for sale. The game will then be played on a large screen.

A metro school district is using all the Timberwolves hype to get kids into the library.

St. Paul Public Schools posted a photo on social media showing kids holding up signs that spell “Naz Reads”, alongside the message of “Good luck against Dallas! Maybe one day you can come read to the kids and bring the NBA Trophy!”

Two Words!#NazReads#SPPSReads #NazReid #WolvesBack



Good luck against Dallas! Maybe one day you can come read to the kids and bring the NBA Trophy! pic.twitter.com/4m8QmkPmqr — Saint Paul Public Schools (@SPPS_News) May 21, 2024

Other fans are getting permanent mementos of the playoff run.

Tattoo artist JC Stroebel at Beloved Studios in Roseville has been inking up fans with player Naz Reid’s namesake for $20.

He started offering the deal on social media following the team’s GAme 2 win over the Denver Nuggets in the last series.

Stroebel says so far, about 185 people have sat in his chair, and business isn’t letting up.

“When you open up the opportunity for someone to get a $20 tattoo, you always are worried about who’s gonna come through the door, especially when something gets this viral. But we’ve been amazed at how every single Wolves fan that’s come through has been a great conversation and a lovely time, and we’ve really met a lot of really cool people,” said Stroebel.

As reported last month by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, Reid was named the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year.

Meanwhile, teammate Rudy Gobert was given the NBA Defensive Player of the Year award earlier this month.

Wednesday’s game comes one day after the NBA announced Gobert and fellow Wolves player Jaden McDaniels were named to its All-Defensive teams.

