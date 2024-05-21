Gobert, McDaniels named to NBA All-Defensive teams

On Tuesday, the NBA announced the players named to its All-Defensive teams, which included Timberwolves players Rudy Gobert and Jaden McDaniels. Their inclusion made team history.

Center Gobert made the first team while forward McDaniels made the second team.

This is the seventh time Gobert has made the team, with the most recent time being the 2021-22 season.

Meanwhile, it was McDaniels’ first time being named to an All-Defensive team.

It was also the first time in Timberwolves history that a pair of teammates made All-Defensive teams during the same season.

The two are only the third and fourth players from the franchise to make All-Defensive teams. The other Timberwolves players to do so are Kevin Garnett and Jimmy Butler.

Gobert had a 106.6 NBA defensive rating for the season, among the best in the league, contributing to the Timberwolves finishing the regular season with the top-ranked defensive.

St. Paul native Jalen Suggs, a guard for the Orlando Magic, made the All-Defensive Second Team.