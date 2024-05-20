Timberwolves tickets sell out in 15 minutes for Western Conference Finals

After Sunday night’s Timberwolves game, Minnesota fans are buying into our championship chances.

Tickets to watch the Timberwolves face off against the Mavericks went on sale at noon Monday. A spokesperson for the team says ticket prices started at $148 and that the 5,000 single-game tickets sold out in 15 minutes.

The team did hold back some tickets for fans who are interested in buying season tickets for next year.

Cade Conzemius is one fan who didn’t score tickets but says he’ll have to go the resale route.

“We just have so much energy around us. The whole country is cheering for us, there’s no reason we can’t do it,” he said.

“Minnesota sports has been down for so long, it’s awesome to see the recognition and to be really excited for the first time in a long time,” said fan Chris Serna, who lives in Minneapolis.