Timberwolves big Naz Reid recognized at news conference Thursday for winning NBA Sixth Man of the Year award

The Timberwolves recognized forward Naz Reid for winning the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year award at a news conference Thursday morning at Target Center. He’s the first Timberwolves player in franchise history to win the award.

***Click the video box above to watch the news conference***

Reid helped the Timberwolves overcome an injury to Karl-Anthony Towns to have one of the best seasons in franchise history. Reid edged Sacramento’s Malik Monk to become the third undrafted player to win the award for the league’s best reserve. Reid averaged career highs of 13.5 points and 5.2 rebounds in 81 games. The Timberwolves finished 56-26 to earn the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference and have a 2-0 lead over the Phoenix Suns in their first-round series.