Slain Minnesota-native border patrol agent returns home, escorted by local law enforcement

A U.S. Border Patrol agent from Minnesota killed in the line of duty earlier this week has been escorted home by law enforcement.

A Minneapolis Police Department spokesperson on Saturday confirmed officers joined the procession led by MSP Airport Police “in a show of support” on Friday night, as they escorted Agent David “Chris” Maland to a neighboring funeral home.

A procession was held earlier in the day in Burlington, Vermont, before the 44-year-old Blue Earth, Minnesota native was escorted to his return flight home.

Teresa Youngblut, 21, is charged in Monday’s deadly shootout.

Video newly obtained by ABC News appeared to show Youngblut with a man and the Toyota Prius involved in the incident at a Newport, Vermont hotel the day before.

Investigators had reportedly been keeping tabs on the pair after a hotel employee reported seeing them in tactical gear and Youngblut carrying a gun.

The video appears to show the man, who authorities said was a German citizen “whose immigration status was in question,” staying behind in the parking lot as Youngblut went inside the hotel office.

A second video from inside apparently shows her, masked, approaching the reception desk.

The next day, The FBI said Border Patrol stopped the Prius with the pair in it. Investigators allege both were armed and “Youngblut drew and fired a handgun toward at least one of the uniformed border patrol agents without warning…”

Gunfire was exchanged, wounding Youngblut, killing the man with her and Agent Maland.

Posting about the Minnesota law enforcement-led procession on Friday, Minneapolis police wrote, “Participating in this somber honor is a small but heartfelt way to express our love and support to Agent Maland’s family and loved ones during this time of unimaginable loss.”

“Our thoughts and prayers remain with them as they navigate this difficult journey. Agent Maland’s sacrifice will never be forgotten, and his legacy will live on in the hearts of those he served and protected.”

The investigation remains “very active,” according to a spokesperson for FBI Albany.

“FBI investigations are meticulous and methodical. This investigation remains very active, and the legal process continues. As with any investigation, we are following every lead we receive, whether through evidence, intelligence, or tips, to ensure we have conducted a thorough review of the facts,” the spokesperson wrote in an email on Friday.

The family of Agent David “Chris” Maland released the following statement to 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS on Friday:

“We are deeply touched at the outpouring of love and support for our son, brother and fiancé. To think people who never knew David Christopher Maland personally would reach out with condolences and beautiful words of support has been beyond our imagination. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you. Our grief continues, please continue to pray for us.”