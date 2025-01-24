Woman arrested, charged after Minnesota-native border patrol agent is fatally shot during traffic stop

The FBI says a 21-year-old woman is in custody after a border patrol agent originally from Minnesota was fatally shot earlier this week while making a traffic stop in Vermont near the Canadian border.

On Friday, authorities identified the woman as Teresa Youngblut, saying the U.S. Attorney’s Office has charged her with assault of a federal law enforcement officer for the death of 44-year-old agent David “Chris” Maland on Monday.

As reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, Agent Maland was involved in a traffic stop on southbound I-93 when at some point, an exchange of gunfire happened, and Maland was hit.

Maland, who was born in Blue Earth, graduated from Fairmont High School in 1999. He served nine years in the U.S. military and 15 years in the federal government, which included time on the Mexico and Canada borders. Maland also worked in Washington, D.C. at the Pentagon during 9/11.

Federal charging documents say the traffic stop was done around 3 p.m. on a Toyota Prius Hatchback which had a North Carolina license plate. The registered owner, identified in the documents as Felix Baukholtz, a German citizen, appeared to have an expired visa in the Department of Homeland Security’s database, and was a passenger. Meanwhile, Youngblut was identified as the vehicle’s driver.

The document goes on to say shots were reported at the scene between 3 and 3:15, and another agent arrived shortly after 3:35 p.m., who was told by other agents at the scene that both Baukholt and Youngblut had guns and that Youngblut not only drew a handgun but fired it toward at least one of the agents without warning.

It goes on to say Baukholt tried to draw a gun, and at least one agent fired at both Youngblut and Baukholt. While Youngblut was wounded by gunfire and was eventually taken to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, Baukholt died at the scene from his injuries.

The vehicle was inspected at the scene before being towed away, and the indictment shows two phones wrapped in what appeared to be aluminum foil were found, as well as at least two other cell phones and multiple laptops.

The charging document adds both Baukholt and Youngblut were seen by investigators before the traffic stop at a Wal-Mart store in Newport, Vermont between 11:30 a.m. and 2:45 p.m., and were seen leaving with two packages of aluminum foil.

Authorities had apparently been doing some periodic surveillance of both Baukholt and Youngblut since mid-January after a hotel employee told police a man and woman had checked in while wearing all-black tactical style clothing with protective equipment, and the woman, later identified as Youngblut, had a firearm.

After police spoke with Youngblut and Backholt, they checked out of the hotel that same day and were later seen wearing similar clothing a few days later while walking in downtown Newport.

On Jan. 21, authorities were given a federal search warrant for the vehicle involved in the traffic stop, and agents found multiple pieces of tactical gear, full-face respirators, dozens of rounds of hollow point ammunition, shooting range targets, two-way radios, documents which had IDs, travel and lodging information for multiple states and more.

His family issued a new statement on Friday:

“We are deeply touched at the outpouring of love and support for our son, brother and fiancé. To think people who never knew David Christopher Maland personally would reach out with condolences and beautiful words of support has been beyond our imagination. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you. Our grief continues, please continue to pray for us.”

CLICK HERE for the fundraiser set up by the Maland family.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS reporter Eric Chaloux will have more details on this story during Friday’s evening newscasts.