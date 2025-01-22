Minnesota-native border patrol agent fatally shot during traffic stop in Vermont

U.S. Border Patrol Agent David “Chris” Maland was fatally shot during a traffic stop in northern Vermont on Monday afternoon.

Maland, 44, grew up in Blue Earth, Minnesota.

“He was a devoted agent who served with honor and bravery. He had a tremendous respect and pride for the work he did: he truly embodied service over self,” wrote Maland’s family in a statement to 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS.

Agent Maland was involved in a traffic stop on Interstate 91 southbound near mile marker 168 in Vermont. During the course of the traffic stop, an exchange of gunfire occurred, and Agent Maland was struck. Additionally, one subject was killed, and one subject was injured and is currently being treated at an area hospital, according to a statement from the FBI.

“Every single day, our Border Patrol agents put themselves in harm’s way so that Americans and our homeland are safe and secure, Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Benjamine Huffman wrote in part in a statement. “This incident is being swiftly investigated and DHS will release additional information as soon as it becomes available.”

Maland served nine years in the U.S. military and 15 years in the federal government, which included time on the Mexico and Canada borders.

Maland also worked in Washington, D.C. at the Pentagon during 9/11.

Back in 1999, Maland graduated from Fairmont High School in southern Minnesota.

“Always friendly and always had a smile on his face,” wrote Mat Mahoney, a former high school classmate. “… Always there to lend a hand when you needed one and always put other people in front of himself.”

The Maland family had been planning a wedding, but now a funeral.

“It is with a heavy heart that I announce the passing of my beloved, whose immense heart, extraordinary charisma, and unwavering integrity touched everyone who knew him. He was not only my soulmate but also my best friend,” wrote Maland’s fiancée Rosanne.

The Vermont State Senate held a moment of silence before their session to remember the fallen agent.

On Wednesday, the Minnesota House of Representatives, including Maland’s cousin Rep. Krista Knudsen, also paused to honor his sacrifice.