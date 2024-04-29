Sen. Mitchell returns to Minnesota Senate, DFL majority turns back GOP efforts to deny voting rights

Minnesota Sen. Nicole Mitchell, DFL-Woodbury, returned to the Senate floor and received hugs and well wishes from several of her Democratic colleagues at the new desk she’s been assigned.

She didn’t speak during the session or to reporters, but Mitchell was the focus of a few hours of Senate debate about whether she should be allowed to vote on bills.

Sen. Carla Nelson, R-Rochester, made a motion that Mitchell “be prohibited from voting on all matters before the body until the subcommittee on ethics has completed the investigation into the member’s conduct.”

Several Republican Senators spoke in favor of the motion. “We as a body have the ability to hold one another accountable,” said Sen. Zach Duckworth, R-Lakeville. “The question is, ‘Do we have the moral compass to do so?”

The motion was opposed by Senate Democrats, who hold a 34-33 majority and rely on Mitchell’s vote to pass legislation over Republican objections. “We should just get on with doing the work of the people of Minnesota,” said Sen. Scott Dibble, DFL-Minneapolis. “The voters of a particular Senate district (Mitchell’s Woodbury district) will have the opportunity to respond in due time.”

Two different Republican motions seeking to block Mitchell from voting on bills were denied by the Senate majority, with Mitchell essentially casting the deciding vote each time.

“We are wrestling with due process with the right of people who voted for Sen. Mitchell and their right to representation in our Democratic processes,” DFL Senate Majority Leader Erin Murphy told reporters after the session.

“Today you saw Democrats side with Sen. Mitchell who, by the way, has been charged with first-degree burglary,” said Republican Senate Minority Leader Mark Johnson.

Over the weekend, Murphy stripped Mitchell of her committee assignments and prohibited her from attending DFL Senate Caucus meetings.

She said Mitchell will be able to keep voting on bills on the Senate floor at least until next Tuesday’s ethics subcommittee meeting.

