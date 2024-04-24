Republican senators file ethics complaint against Sen. Mitchell after burglary arrest

Republican members of the Minnesota Senate filed an ethics complaint shortly after noon on Wednesday against fellow Sen. Nicole Mitchell (DFL-Woodbury).

The complaint comes one day after Mitchell was formally charged with first-degree burglary for allegedly breaking into her stepmother’s Detroit Lakes home early Monday morning.

RELATED: State Sen. Nicole Mitchell arrested in Detroit Lakes early Monday on suspicion of burglary

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS Chief Political Reporter Tom Hauser says the complaint was filed during Mitchell’s absence at Wednesday’s Senate floor session.

BREAKING: The MN Senate GOP caucus has filed an ethics complaint against DFL Sen. Nicole Mitchell of Woodbury in the wake of her arrest and charging in a burglary case early Monday morning. Mitchell is not at today’s Senate floor session. pic.twitter.com/4LbH9IE5Dz — Tom Hauser (@thauserkstp) April 24, 2024

Shortly after the complaint was filed, Sen. Eric Lucero (R-St. Michael) called for a motion to expel Mitchell.

He was opposed by Sen. Nick Frentz (DFL-North Mankato), who said Mitchell deserved “due process.” Fellow DFL Senator Ron Latz of St. Louis Park said Mitchell shouldn’t be expelled based on her alleged criminal activity.

HAPPENING NOW: GOP Sen. Eric Lucero of St. Michael now calling for motion to expel DFL Sen. Nicole Mitchell. DFL Sen. Nick Frentz of North Mankato argues to oppose motion saying she deserves “due process.” He notes no senator has ever been expelled. An ethics complaint is filed. pic.twitter.com/VEL0JMDQMR — Tom Hauser (@thauserkstp) April 24, 2024 DFL Sen. Ron Latz of St. Louis Park says Mitchell shouldn’t be expelled based only on what the “state” has alleged in criminal court or on what the media has reported. pic.twitter.com/iLwrZTNDIK — Tom Hauser (@thauserkstp) April 24, 2024

Senate Minority Leader Mark Johnson (R-East Grand Forks) said Wednesday that they are asking for an ethics hearing to happen soon, adding this would allow Mitchell’s due process.

Click here to read the senators’ ethics complaint against Mitchell.