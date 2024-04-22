State Sen. Nicole Mitchell arrested in Detroit Lakes early Monday connected to burglary

State Sen. Nicole Mitchell (DFL-Woodbury) was arrested in Detroit Lakes early Monday morning following the report of a burglary, Detroit Lakes police said.

Detroit Lakes Police Chief Steve Todd said a homeowner on the 700 block of Granger Road called dispatch at 4:45 a.m. about a burglary happening in her home.

When authorities responded and searched the home, they found Mitchell inside and arrested her.

No further information was released. It is unknown at this time if Mitchell has a connection to the homeowner or not. She has not yet been formally charged.

The DFL released the following statement regarding the incident:

“The Senate DFL Caucus is aware of the situation and has no comment pending further information.”

Senate Minority Leader Mark Johnson (R-East Grand Forks) released the following statement:

“Knowing very few details at this time, I am shocked by the news of Sen. Nicole Mitchell’s arrest for first-degree burglary. The public expects Legislators to meet a high standard of conduct. As information comes out, we expect the consequences to meet the actions, both in the court of law, and in her role at the legislature.”

Nicole Mitchell was previously a broadcast meteorologist in the Twin Cities before running for office. Mitchell is also an officer in the Air National Guard.