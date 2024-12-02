Sawyer County arsons: Victims urge suspect to come forward as sheriff investigates 6 fires

Authorities in Sawyer County, Wisconsin, are investigating six suspected arsons that have occurred since Nov. 18 in several communities.

One of the homes that burned, belonged to the Clark family, on Gueldners Lane in Meteor.

The property has been in the family for several generations.

“It’s everything to me,” said Rick Clark.

Rick Clark and his wife, Jean, had been in the Twin Cities the morning of the fire as he went through clinical trials for a rare and terminal lung disease.

“The person who is doing arson up there, I encourage you, son, you screwed up my life — if it wasn’t bad enough with my disease,” Rick said to whoever is responsible for the fire. “… Do yourself a favor and turn yourself in — we’ll get you some help.’”

The family is now living in a hotel room for the time being after losing their home.

“Our friends back home, everyone is scared,” Jean Clark said. “They are putting up security cameras, just being more cautious.”

On the same day the Clarks’ home burned on Nov. 18, the Engholms’ house that was under construction also caught fire on Weirgor Road in Radisson.

The family told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS that they had planned to move in the new home in time for Christmas.

“It’s a little tough explaining to your 5-year-old and 3-year-old that your house is burned down and someone did it on purpose,” Taylor Engholm said.

While over on Highway F, a fire broke out at the Birchwood American Legion post, all on the same day.

The Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office says it’s trying to find a person seen on surveillance video.

Surveillance video shows person of interest in Sawyer County arsons

The video is from a gas station at State Highway 27/70 in Radisson that burned on Nov. 23. Law enforcement said at least six fires in the area are suspected to have been intentionally set in the past two weeks.

“We are committed to protecting our community and bringing those responsible for these dangerous acts to justice,” Sawyer County Sheriff Doug Mrotek said in a news release. “We urge anyone with information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to come forward.”

Rick Clark hopes someone steps forward with clues to help authorities.

“We want it to stop before somebody gets killed,” he said.

Sawyer County and the Wisconsin State Fire Marshal have a special tip line established for this investigation at 844-267-0711.

The Clarks said they have been touched by the outpouring of support from a fundraiser set up to help them in their time of need.

“We cry every time they send us something,” Rick Clark said.