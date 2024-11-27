Sawyer County releases video of person of interest in string of suspected arsons

Authorities in Sawyer County, Wisconsin, are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest who was spotted near one of six suspected arsons that have happened since Nov. 18.

The fires occurred in the areas of Radisson, Exeland and Birchwood, according to the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office.

Surveillance video released on Wednesday shows a man wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and khaki pants walking through a parking lot.

Surveillance video shows person of interest in Sawyer County arsons

“We are committed to protecting our community and bringing those responsible for these dangerous acts to justice,” Sheriff Doug Mrotek said. “We urge anyone with information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to come forward.”

Anyone who recognizes the person in the video or has information relating to these fires is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 844-267-0711.