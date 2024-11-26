Gas station fire added to growing list of investigations in Sawyer County

State and local officials investigating a suspicious pattern of fires in Sawyer County have added another incident to their list.

The Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office said on Saturday, around 4:50 a.m., a fire was reported at the DJ’s Mart gas station in Radisson.

When authorities arrived, they found the west side of the building on fire. Although the fire was extinguished, it caused extensive damage.

Due to the time of the fire, there weren’t any employees or customers were in the building.

The fire is the fourth to have happened in Sawyer County in the last week and the second in the town of Radisson.

The number of fires and their odd similarities have triggered an investigation by state and local officials.

The previous three fires reported in Sawyer County were all spotted in structures without people inside and were within a roughly 20-mile radius of each other.

Anyone who has information regarding the fires or has seen suspicious activity near the gas station fire or any of the previous locations is asked to contact the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office at 715-634-4855.