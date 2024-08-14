RESULTS: Key races in Minnesota’s primary elections

With the Minnesota primaries over, we now know who will be on the ballot for key races in November’s election.

U.S. Senate

Royce White won the GOP primary with 39% of the votes. He will face incumbent Amy Klobuchar, who won the DFL primary with 94% of the votes.

U.S. House Congressional District 2

Joe Teirab won the GOP primary with 76% of the vote. He will face Incumbent Angie Craig(DFL), who won her primary with 91% of the vote.

U.S. House Congressional District 5

Incumbent Ilhan Omar(DFL) secured 56% of the vote, beating repeat challenger Don Samuels, who got 43%. She will face uncontested GOP challenger Dalia Al-Aqidi.

U.S. House Congressional District 7

Incumbent Michelle Fischbach(GOP) won 65% of the vote, defeating challenger Steve Boyd. She will face Democrat AJ Peters in November.

You can find full primary election results for Minnesota and Wisconsin here.