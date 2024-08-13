Rep. Omar wins 5th District primary over Samuels

Race to the finish for Democratic candidates running for Minnesota's 5th Congressional District

Rep. Ilhan Omar won the Democratic primary in Minnesota’s 5th Congressional District, clearing the way for her to run for reelection.

The incumbent congresswoman defeated former Minneapolis City Council Member Don Samuels in a rematch of the 2022 primary — though by a much wider margin.

With 99% of precincts reporting, Omar held a 13-point lead over Samuels, a far cry from the previous contest in which she eked out victory by less than 2 points.

Omar and Samuels spent Election Day trying to get out the vote.

Early Tuesday, Omar was in south Minneapolis with supporters trying to get people to the polls to cast their vote.

“There is so many people — like hundreds, oftentimes that we run into ‘like oh, I didn’t know it was election day until I saw you,’ so I think it’s really important,” Omar said.

Samuels and supporters were in St. Louis Park trying to people out to vote on this election day. “It’s a totally new energized base of people,” Samuels said. “Have come to believe that it is possible to replace a sitting congressional incumbent.”

The last time the two faced off in the August 2022 primary, Samuels came within two percentage points of Omar.

Samuels says his base has realized there is a chance to beat Omar this time around. An interesting twist in the final days of the race came from Minnesota GOP-endorsed Senate candidate Royce White, urging supporters to vote for Samuels.

On the social media platform X, White posted telling his supporters to pull a democratic ballot in the primary, saying, “…if you are a Republican IN Ilhan Omar’s district (cd5), you can vote in the Democratic primary to help unseat her.”

“I’m not familiar with a Republican or Democrat taking this step,” said Larry Jacobs, a political expert from the University of Minnesota. “If Royce White is able to convince thousands of his supporters to cast a ballot for Don Samuels, it could alter the outcome.”

“It is shameful that my opponent’s campaign has actively courted Republicans to vote for him in the primary, along with seeking funding from AIPAC – which is deeply unpopular with voters in the Fifth District,” said Omar in a news release. “Relying on the support of MAGA Republicans is antithetical to the values of our district and reeks of desperation from a campaign out of step with the people of the Fifth District.”

Samuels’ campaign manager, Joe Radinovich, called it a “bogus claim” by Rep. Omar.

“Don, a lifelong, progressive, pragmatic Democrat, who has raised over 75% of his money from within the district, nearly all of it from Democratic donors,” Radinovich wrote in part in a statement. “Of course, the last thing Rep. Omar wants this race to be about is her record, so she’s making this last desperate effort to talk about something else.”

