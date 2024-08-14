Joe Teirab projected to win GOP 2nd District primary to face incumbent Rep. Angie Craig

Former federal prosecutor Joe Teirab has won the Republican primary in Minnesota’s 2nd Congressional District, the Associated Press projects.

Teirab, who has the support of former President Donald Trump and House Speaker Mike Johnson, beat out Tayler Rahm, who won the state Republican Party’s endorsement but dropped out of the race to support the Trump campaign.

Teirab will face Democratic incumbent Rep. Angie Craig in November in what is expected to be one of the state’s most contested congressional races.

Meanwhile, in Minnesota’s 7th Congressional District, incumbent Rep. Michelle Fischbach glided to victory in a contested Republican primary over Steve Boyd. She will face Democrat AJ Peters in November.