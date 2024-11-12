Public to weigh in on Minneapolis’ response to neighbor dispute that resulted in shooting

The Minneapolis City Council will hear public comment on the city’s handling of a year-long dispute between neighbors that culminated in a shooting last month.

Davis Moturi, who is Black, was pruning a tree in his yard with a chainsaw on Oct. 23 when he was allegedly shot by his white next-door neighbor, 54-year-old John Sawchak. A medical examination found a small-caliber bullet had pierced Moturi’s neck and was embedded near his spine.

According to court documents, Moturi and his wife had made at least 19 reports to police regarding threats and racist tirades by Sawchak since they moved into their home on the 3500 block of Grand Avenue in September 2023, including separate incidents in the weeks leading up to the shooting in which Sawchak brandished a knife at Moturi and pointed a gun at him.

City leaders criticized the Minneapolis Police Department for letting Sawchak continue to terrorize the Moturi family, despite the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office issuing a warrant for his arrest in July due to threats of violence. At the time of the shooting, Sawchak had three active warrants.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara defended his department’s actions and said his officers were running into difficulty coaxing Sawchak — who O’Hara characterized as a “recluse” who could be armed and dangerous — out into the open. Police eventually arrested Sawchak on Oct. 28 by carrying out a SWAT operation at his home.

Sawchak is charged with second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault, stalking and harassment committed because of bias. He remains in custody at the Hennepin County Jail on $600,000 bail, and his next court hearing is scheduled for Nov. 25.

On Oct. 31, Minneapolis City Council members called for both an internal review and an independent audit of MPD’s handling of the case. Community activists also weighed in, saying MPD “neglected” to protect a Black man from constant threats — and eventual violence — by his white neighbor.

The NAACP and members of the Minneapolis Police Department are partnering to help address neighborhood disputes across the city as part of a new initiative. The partnership, according to the city, will allow officers and NAAC staff to work with crime prevention specialists, social workers and others to resolve conflicts between neighbors. Details about this partnership are being discussed at an 11 a.m. news conference.

The City Council will hear from residents about the case and the impending review on Tuesday during a 1:30 p.m. Committee of the Whole meeting. Check back for updates.