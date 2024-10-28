Man accused of shooting neighbor after year-long dispute arrested overnight

According to police, 54-year-old John Herbert Sawchak is now being held on suspicion of second-degree attempted murder, as well as others.

Minneapolis police say a shooting suspect is in custody after several hours of negotiations overnight.

Sawchak has allegedly been in a year-long argument with a neighbor, and that fight escalated last week on Wednesday when officials say Sawchak shot that neighbor, who has been identified as Davis Moturi.

Moturi is now out of the hospital and recovering from his injury but says his fears about the situation were only made worse by Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara, claiming police implied he played a role in causing the shooting.

“He tarnished my reputation publicly,” said Moturi. “How do I get that back?”

As reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS on Friday, Chief O’Hara said that “the situation escalated in part by actions that were precipitated by the victim.” He then apologized to Moturi on Sunday, saying that police had failed him.

“Yes. In this instance, we failed this victim. 100%. Because that should not have happened to him. The Minneapolis police somehow did not act urgently enough to prevent that individual from being shot. And to that victim, I say I am sorry,” he said.

During a news conference regarding Sawchak’s arrest, during the overnight hours on Monday, O’Hara praised his officers for their efforts in arresting him, adding he’s thankful for a peaceful resolution.

“This is an example of what de-escalation looks like and how we strive for every day to peaceful resolving situations. And the fact is this is not something that is unusual. This is what our officers and our SWAT do every day,” said O’Hara. “We don’t need to see this constant politicization of the work. Our officers are working tirelessly under-resourced, under-staffed and doing everything possible to make sure that this city is safe.”

Several Minneapolis City Council members called on Mayor Jacob Frey and Minneapolis police to arrest Sawchak sooner.