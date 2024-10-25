Man accused of shooting neighbor in Minneapolis had history of threats, harassment

A warrant has been issued for a Minneapolis man’s arrest after a year-long pattern of harassment and intimidation against his neighbors culminated in a shooting earlier this week, court documents say.

John Herbert Sawchak, 54, faces charges of second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault, stalking and harassment committed because of bias.

A criminal complaint states the victim, Davis Moturi, was pruning a tree Wednesday evening near the property line with Sawchak’s apartment building when he collapsed to the ground. Moturi’s wife later found him curled up in the entrance of their home, and he did not realize at the time that he’d been shot.

A medical evaluation found he had been shot with a small-caliber bullet that had lodged near Moturi’s spine. The angle of the puncture wound indicated he had been shot from above. Moturi’s wife told police Sawchak “almost certainly” shot her husband, according to the complaint.

The couple had purchased their home on the 3500 block of Grand Avenue South in September 2023. Since then, they told police they’ve faced numerous threats from Sawchak, who lives in a second-floor apartment next door.

The week before the shooting, Sawchak had allegedly told Moturi, “Touch my tree again and I’ll kill you.” He had threatened Moturi over the tree as early as October 2023.

Other incidents included threatening to “put the victim in the hospital” while he was working on a ladder, throwing objects at him from his second-floor window and menacingly holding a knife in his window while threatening the couple. As recently as Oct. 14, Sawchak had pointed a gun at the victim from his window. Many of the threats were laced with racial slurs and insults, according to the complaint.

In all, Moturi and his wife had reported 19 incidents of vandalism, property damage, harassment and threats in the year they had lived next door.

Online jail records show Sawchak has yet to be placed in custody. Court records show he has at least three other outstanding warrants connected to “threats or acts of violence” against the victim and his neighbors.