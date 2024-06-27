Prosecutors allege woman left gift bag with $120K as part of jury bribery scheme

For the first time in federal court, the woman that prosecutors allege was part of a plot to bribe a juror in the “Feeding our Future” trial faced a judge on Thursday afternoon in St. Paul.

Thirty-one-year-old Ladan Mohamed Ali entered “not guilty” pleas to the charges filed against her, including conspiracy to bribe a juror, bribery of a juror and corruptly influencing a juror.

Ali’s attorney, Eric Newmark, said his client had “no comment” on the charges as they left court.

On Wednesday, U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger announced charges against five people who they allege were part of the bribery plot.

Ladan Mohamed Ali, 31, of Seattle, Washington

Abdiaziz Shafii Farah, 35, of Savage

Abdimajid Mohamed Nur, 23, of Shakopee

Said Shafii Farah, 42, of Minneapolis

Abdulkarim Shafii Farah, 24, of Minneapolis

“These defendants engaged in a chilling attack on our justice system,” Luger said during Wednesday’s news conference.

Luger mentioned considering using possible anonymous juries in cases down the road to try and protect jurors from outside influence.

That could include enhanced measures, where the identities of the jurors are withheld from prosecutors, the defense and the public.

“It comes with some price though,” said retired Hennepin County District Court Judge Kevin Burke about using anonymous juries and the message it sends to the juror.

“It creates an atmosphere in which you say with these defendants are dangerous, and we need to protect you; how do you presume somebody innocent if that’s the message?” Burke said.

But the retired judge said it’s an option prosecutors could use in certain situations.

“It’s just one that you’d use quite rarely,” Burke added.

Prosecutors alleged the “Feeding our Future” cases are part of the country’s largest COVID-19 related fraud cases.

Earlier this month, five people on trial were convicted, and two defendants were acquitted.