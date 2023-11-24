Phillips announces he won’t run for 3rd Congressional District seat in 2024

Congressman Dean Phillips (D-Minnesota) has announced he won’t be running for his seat next year.

Early Friday afternoon, Phillips’ office announced he won’t be seeking re-election for the Third Congressional District. In a statement, he wrote in part that “after three terms it is time to pass the torch.”

As previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, Phillips announced his candidacy for the 2024 presidential election last month in New Hampshire. On Nov. 8, he officially filed for the Democratic presidential primary in South Carolina.

Phillips has represented the 3rd District since 2019. He issued the following statement regarding his decision:

“My journey to public service began the morning after the 2016 election, when I faced the reality that democracy requires participation – not observation. Seven years have passed, each presenting historic opportunities to practice a brand of optimistic politics that repairs relationships and improves people’s lives. We have met those moments, and after three terms it is time to pass the torch. To my colleagues in Congress: serving with you has been the honor of a lifetime – particularly during some of the darkest days in our nation’s history. America has endured for a remarkable 246 years as the longest-lasting democratic republic in the world, but we are facing a crisis of cooperation, common sense, and truth. Civility matters, respect matters, listening matters, and effective governance matters. No party has a monopoly on solutions, and we must stop fighting one another and begin fighting for one another – before it is too late. To my amazing community, the most engaged in the entire nation, you have made this the most joyful job I’ve ever had. I always stay that representation begins with listening, and your diverse and respectful voices represent the very best of America. I know my successor will serve you with invitation, integrity and fortitude – because you will demand it – and all Americans deserve it. To my extraordinary staff, past and present, you are among the best, brightest, and most principled individuals with whom I’ve ever worked in any capacity. Minnesota and the nation are in good hands, Congress is better for your service, and our country joins me in celebrating you. The future is very bright, as long as we have the courage and make the choice to seek it. Keep the faith!” Congressman Dean Phillips

Earlier this month, state senator Kelly Morrison (DFL-Deephaven) announced her campaign for the 3rd District seat. Last month, Ron Harris announced he would also run for the seat. Harris issued the following statement after Phillips announced his decision to not run for re-election:

“I want to thank Rep. Dean Phillips for his leadership and his service to the people of the Third Congressional District. As Dean leaves this seat, I’m running to ensure our community has strong and effective Democratic leadership that not only reflects our values, but also reflects the lived experiences of the people who work and raise their families here. It’s time for a new generation of leadership to take on the apathy and cynicism in our politics, fix what’s broken in our system, and stand up for working families.” Ron Harris, candidate for Minnesota’s 3rd Congressional District

DFL leaders also sounded off on Phillips’ decision on Friday:

“We appreciate Dean’s service and his 100% voting record supporting President Biden’s historic record of accomplishments. There are a number of talented DFLers who would be great representatives for Minnesota’s third district and who understand the importance of reelecting President Biden and keeping this seat in DFL hands. I’m confident we will have a strong and loyal nominee for the DFL Party at the conclusion of the process.” Ken Martin, Chairman of the Minnesota DFL Party

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has reached out to Minnesota GOP for comment on Phillips’ decision and will update this article with their response if one is provided.

The filing deadline for candidates is June 4.

