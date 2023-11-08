Phillips files for presidential primary in South Carolina

Minnesota Congressman Dean Phillips has officially filed for the Democratic presidential primary in another state.

The Third District representative formally launched his campaign during a stop in New Hampshire late last month.

Wednesday, Phillips filed in South Carolina, an important step for his campaign to continue.

“We are pleased to confirm that we are officially filed in South Carolina, and we can’t wait to meet with voters and introduce them to Dean soon!” his campaign said in a statement.

Starting as far back as late last year, Phillips has called for President Joe Biden to not run for reelection, saying he believes “it’s time for a new generation.” He’s continued to say throughout his campaign that he’s running not to oppose Biden but to bring attention to his struggling poll numbers and the need for a new Democratic nominee.